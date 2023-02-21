iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,846 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.5% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.32. 45,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,090. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average of $87.31.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

