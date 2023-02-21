iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Stock Holdings Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,650 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,485,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,471,000 after buying an additional 1,327,222 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 239.5% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 124,158 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 274,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 90,246 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSC opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $26.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

