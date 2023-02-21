iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,937 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 23.8% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $68,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,285,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,982 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

