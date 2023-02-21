iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 182,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $233.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average is $227.43. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

