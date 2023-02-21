iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. 223,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,347. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

