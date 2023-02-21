IVERIC bio (ISEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

IVERIC bio Trading Up 9.8 %

ISEE stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,134 shares of company stock worth $1,650,415. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 177.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Earnings History for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

