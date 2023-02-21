IVERIC bio (ISEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

IVERIC bio Trading Up 9.8 %

ISEE stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,134 shares of company stock worth $1,650,415. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 177.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

ISEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

