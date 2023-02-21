IVERIC bio (ISEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.
IVERIC bio Trading Up 9.8 %
ISEE stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,134 shares of company stock worth $1,650,415. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ISEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
