Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Popular comprises 6.4% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

