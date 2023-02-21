Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,631 shares during the period. Veritex accounts for 3.5% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Veritex worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 750.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after acquiring an additional 616,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 19.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,679,000 after buying an additional 428,226 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth about $10,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,602,000 after purchasing an additional 328,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

