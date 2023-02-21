Jacobs Asset Management LLC Invests $3.20 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Progressive makes up 1.6% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $142.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.87. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $143.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,559 shares of company stock worth $5,260,069 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

