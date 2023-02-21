Jacobs Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Univest Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Univest Financial news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Wonderling acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,913.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Stories

