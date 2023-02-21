Jacobs Asset Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. QuinStreet comprises 2.7% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of QuinStreet worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QNST. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 54.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 36.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

About QuinStreet

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.