Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $89,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after buying an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,241. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

