Jean I. Liu Sells 5,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $13,192,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Seagen Stock Down 3.7 %
Seagen stock traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.59. 1,307,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,065,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
