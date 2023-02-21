Jeereddi Investments LP Lowers Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Jeereddi Investments LP trimmed its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Fluor comprises approximately 1.2% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fluor by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. 627,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $37.73.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Fluor’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

