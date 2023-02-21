Jeereddi Investments LP Sells 1,305 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Jeereddi Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Atlas were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Atlas by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 370,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATCO. B. Riley lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

