Jeereddi Investments LP Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 123.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,970 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 87.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,289 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 108.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,132,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,006 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646,658. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

