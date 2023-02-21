Jeereddi Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Jeereddi Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bulk Shipping makes up about 0.5% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,673. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $789.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

