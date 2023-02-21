Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €22.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($23.40) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 41.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.35 ($0.37) on Tuesday, hitting €37.82 ($40.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.76. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a one year high of €63.60 ($67.66).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.