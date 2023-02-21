Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on JTC (LON:JTC)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 860 ($10.36) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.60) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

JTC traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 741 ($8.92). 155,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,376. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14,820.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. JTC has a 12-month low of GBX 563 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 870 ($10.48). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 747 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 744.82.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

