Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.6% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,119. The company has a market capitalization of $413.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

