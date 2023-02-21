Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.0855 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $17.53 million and approximately $18,535.40 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00043563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00214269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,056.70 or 1.00001439 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08536117 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,428.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.