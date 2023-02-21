JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $128,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $408.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

