KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. KAR Auction Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.37-0.47 EPS.

KAR Auction Services Trading Down 3.0 %

KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,295. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KAR shares. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.40.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,776,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after acquiring an additional 549,574 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

