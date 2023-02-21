KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,886 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.10% of KBR worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.
In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
