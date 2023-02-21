Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.91-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE KEYS traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.67. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.25.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

