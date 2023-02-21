Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.91-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.91-1.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.25.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.98. 1,687,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.78. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,658,000 after buying an additional 464,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,436,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

