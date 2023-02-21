Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Up 265.9%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) shares were up 265.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Kidoz Stock Up 265.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -1.35.

About Kidoz

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

