Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 1.9 %

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.80. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$14.62 and a 1 year high of C$22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

