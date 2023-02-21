Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.80. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$14.62 and a 1 year high of C$22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

