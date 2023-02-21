Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by FPR Partners LLC

FPR Partners LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,991,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 905,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 10.0% of FPR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FPR Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of Kinder Morgan worth $216,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.53. 3,506,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,802,183. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock worth $323,008. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

