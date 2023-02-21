Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.16. 113,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 116,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$588.03 million, a P/E ratio of -103.20, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.38.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

