Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Down 9.3%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.42. 2,502,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,382,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
Kohl’s Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Featured Articles
