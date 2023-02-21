Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $89.01 million and approximately $2,233.49 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

