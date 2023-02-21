Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($35.11) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($32.87) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.32) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($33.83) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.59 ($33.60).

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 2.3 %

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded up €0.71 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €31.82 ($33.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.74 and a 200-day moving average of €29.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.73. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €24.80 ($26.38) and a one year high of €33.62 ($35.77).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.