KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $21.94. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.69% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

