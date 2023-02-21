Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.03 billion-$15.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.01 billion.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $254.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.74. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $281.22.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.