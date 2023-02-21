Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $277.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $250.00 to $277.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $256.26 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $281.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.74.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

