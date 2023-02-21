Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
