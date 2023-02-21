Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ladder Capital worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,386,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after buying an additional 322,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 305,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,964,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 67.08, a current ratio of 67.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

