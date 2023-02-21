Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.46 million and approximately $549,092.32 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

