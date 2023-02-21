Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) Position Cut by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,865 shares during the period. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities makes up approximately 0.1% of HBK Investments L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HBK Investments L P owned 3.71% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $6,153,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $5,862,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $4,905,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $2,124,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $1,578,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGA remained flat at $10.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.