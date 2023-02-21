Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33.71 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and approximately $33.71 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,644.13 or 0.06685290 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00418224 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.90 or 0.27703917 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,181,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

