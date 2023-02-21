Lido wstETH (WSTETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.65 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for $1,855.70 or 0.07542081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $24.65 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

