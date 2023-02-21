LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.