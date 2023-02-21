Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.75.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of LECO traded down $12.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.34. The company had a trading volume of 918,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,248. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after acquiring an additional 373,730 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,248,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.