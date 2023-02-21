Linear Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 54.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $135.52 million and $143.97 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

