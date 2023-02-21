Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $3.11 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.11 million and $584.97 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,188,825 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
