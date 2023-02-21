Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.25 and last traded at $40.31. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

Logansport Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

