Logiq (WEYL) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Logiq to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Logiq Competitors -2.18% -16.62% -0.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logiq and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Logiq and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -0.48 Logiq Competitors $868.44 million $58.37 million 1,138.65

Logiq’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Logiq and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 739 3844 5967 102 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.77%. Given Logiq’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Logiq rivals beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

