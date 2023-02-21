LooksRare Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.38 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $102.38 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

