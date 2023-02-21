Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,344 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,694.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 106,491 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 48,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 5.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

NYSE:LOW traded down $10.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.98. 1,544,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

